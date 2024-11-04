The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, and other delegates from Nigeria have joined other Heads of Police Agencies and Police Chiefs from the 196 INTERPOL member countries to attend the 92nd INTERPOL General Assembly at Glasgow, United Kingdom from today 4th to Thursday 7th November 2024.

The Nigerian delegation, led by the Honorable Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Dr. Ibrahim Gaidam, and the IGP accompanied by the Vice President INTERPOL Africa, AIG Garba Umar, CP INTERPOL CP Olaolu Adegbite, the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP CP Johnson Adenola, and others, will also hold bilateral meetings with members of Europol and delegates of other countries represented to discuss security issues as it pertains to global partnerships, governance and data processing in addition to general policing capabilities and organized global crimes

The Inspector-General of Police hopes to leverage on the positive outcome of the meeting to further strengthen the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force and the West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO) in his capacity as chairman, in its quest to curb organized crimes across the country and West African subregion.

He reiterates the commitment of the force through its INTERPOL unit to continuously collaborate with other Police institutions to ensure collaborative investigation of international crimes and thereby reduce the potential for such crimes within our borders.

