The upgrading of the Government Secondary School Mangun to the Federal Science Technical College by President Bola Tinubu has been welcomed and commended by locals in the community.

The Plateau State government and stakeholders believe that the

development will boost skills acquisition and learning opportunities for Youths in the State.

Residents of Mangun District in the Mangu local government area of

Plateau are celebrating the official handing over of the upgraded

government secondary school Mangun to now Federal Science Technical College.

A delegation from the Plateau State government and the federal

government are here to officially hand over and take over the

institution for the next line of action.

The upgrade is seen as another turning point in the present

administration’s commitment to revamping the education sector.

