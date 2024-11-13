Another fatal car accident has occurred in Jigawa State, northwestern Nigeria, killing three people and leading to the hospitalisation of several others.

This tragic incident follows closely on the heels of another fatal accident that claimed 10 lives along the Kano-Hadejia road just two days prior.

According to DSP Lawan Shisu Adam, Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer, the accident occurred on November 12, 2024, at 6:30 pm when a J5 bus with registration number KTG 196 XC, driven by Wada Shuaibu, collided with an empty Dangote trailer bearing registration number BNK 447 XA, driven by Musbahu Yakubu.

The impact injured 17 passengers, with three succumbing to their injuries at Gwaram Cottage Hospital.

DSP Lawan Shisu Adam said the police have launched an investigation and are working to apprehend the trailer driver, who fled the scene.

Five passengers have been treated and released, while others remain hospitalized.

Recall that a similar tragic incident occurred at Shuwarin Market, Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, when a DAF motor vehicle, driven by Mohammed Hassan from Yobe State, heading to Enugu State, was loaded with 100 donkeys and passengers.

The accident tragically killed two passengers and 40 donkeys.

