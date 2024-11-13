The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, says the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, is a significant loss to both the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation as a whole.

He said this During a condolence visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and Army Headquarters in Abuja, the NSA described the late COAS as a committed officer who prioritized the welfare of his troops and held the nation’s security close to his heart.

Mr. Ribadu was joined by Major General Adamu Laka, the Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Center.

