A sixteen man reconciliation committee set up by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in Taraba state has submitted its report to the party leadership.

The report contains suggestions such as good rewarding system for the party loyalists, enforcement of party discipline as a way to foster

unity.

The Ruling Peoples Democratic Party in Taraba state is reactivating its

political structure ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party had setup a committee saddled with the responsibility of

identifying compressively the immediate causes of Intra-Party friction

and acrimony that are capable of creating faction within the party’s

sub-structures as well as proffering possible solutions.

Presenting the report on behalf of the committee to the party chairman, Senator Sunday says the committee adopted a three-stage approach of Fact-Finding, Mediation and Reconciliation.

He added that they interacted with key stakeholders and party leaders across the 16 LG’s and the 2 Special Development Areas of the State.

The State PDP chairman, Abubakar Bawa, who received the report commends the effort of the committee.

According to him the report is timely, and the party needs to get all

the tendencies together to enable her strategise ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Governor Agbu kefas appreciates the members of the committee for a job well-done and for their selfless service.