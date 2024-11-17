Democracy and Good Government Watch Initiative, a coalition of civil society organizations that observed the 2024 Ondo State gubernatorial election of 16th November 2024 have commended the people of Ondo State for the peaceful conduct of the election.

In a press release issued in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the coalition commended the people of Ondo State for coming out peacefully to elect a new helmsman to pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

The coalition specially applauded INEC for an excellent performance in the discharge of it’s functions in the Ondo State gubernatorial election as the whole world looks forward to a credible conclusion of the process with the announcement and declaration of the winner of the election.

The group praised the security agencies for their professionalism and diligence to duty which ensured that the election was generally peaceful across the state.

The media and civil society organizations both local and international who were accredited to observe the election, were also lauded for keeping to the rules of engagement by reporting and observing the election in tandem with global best practices.

However, the coalition frowned at the pockets of reported cases of vote buying in some polling stations and regret that though the incidences are not enough to taint the credibility of the election, but it’s a cause for concern as Nigerians yearn for the best in the conduct of elections that should be a model for the rest of the world.

According to the coalition, while the people of Ondo State in particular and Nigerians in general look forward to the conclusion of the election process with the announcement and final declaration of results by INEC as stipulated by law, it admonished the good people of Ondo State to continue keep the peace and have absolute confidence in INEC to do justice to the people’s votes by ensuring that it’s declaration is in sync as the will of the electorate as expressed at the polls.

