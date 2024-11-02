Kemi Badenoch, who is of Nigerian heritage, has been elected as the UK’s Conservative Party leader making her the first first black woman to lead a major political party.

She received 53,806 votes against Robert Jenrick’s 41,388 in the last round of voting, defeating Jenrick.

The Conservatives declared on its official X page on Saturday. @KemiBadenoch has been elected Leader of the Conservative Party.”

The BBC reports that Badenoch is the first Black woman to lead a major political party in the UK.

Kemi Badenoch, said “The task that stands before us is tough but simple.

“Our first responsibility as His Majesty’s loyal opposition is to hold this Labour government to account. Our second is no less important; it is to prepare over the course of the next few years for government.”

UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, congratulated Badenoch on her new political role, stating, “The first Black leader of a Westminster party is a proud moment for our country. I look forward to working with you and your party in the interests of the British people.”

Badenoch was born in Wimbledon, but spent her childhood in Nigeria before returning to the UK as a teenager.