A former Delta State Deputy Governor, Amos Utuama is dead.
Prof. Amos Utuama, who was deputy governor from 2007 to 2015, died after a protracted illness in the early hours of Saturday in Lagos.
Mr. Utuama who was deputy to former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan for eight years died at the age of 77.
