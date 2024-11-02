A former Delta State Deputy Governor, Amos Utuama is dead.

Prof. Amos Utuama, who was deputy governor from 2007 to 2015, died after a protracted illness in the early hours of Saturday in Lagos.

Advertisement

Mr. Utuama who was deputy to former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan for eight years died at the age of 77.

Advertisement

A former Delta State Deputy Governor, Amos Utuama is dead.

Prof. Amos Utuama, who was deputy governor from 2007 to 2015, died after a protracted illness in the early hours of Saturday in Lagos.

Advertisement

Mr. Utuama who was deputy to former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan for eight years died at the age of 77.

Advertisement

A former Delta State Deputy Governor, Amos Utuama is dead.

Prof. Amos Utuama, who was deputy governor from 2007 to 2015, died after a protracted illness in the early hours of Saturday in Lagos.

Advertisement

Mr. Utuama who was deputy to former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan for eight years died at the age of 77.

Advertisement

A former Delta State Deputy Governor, Amos Utuama is dead.

Prof. Amos Utuama, who was deputy governor from 2007 to 2015, died after a protracted illness in the early hours of Saturday in Lagos.

Advertisement

Mr. Utuama who was deputy to former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan for eight years died at the age of 77.

Advertisement

A former Delta State Deputy Governor, Amos Utuama is dead.

Prof. Amos Utuama, who was deputy governor from 2007 to 2015, died after a protracted illness in the early hours of Saturday in Lagos.

Advertisement

Mr. Utuama who was deputy to former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan for eight years died at the age of 77.

Advertisement

A former Delta State Deputy Governor, Amos Utuama is dead.

Prof. Amos Utuama, who was deputy governor from 2007 to 2015, died after a protracted illness in the early hours of Saturday in Lagos.

Advertisement

Mr. Utuama who was deputy to former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan for eight years died at the age of 77.

Advertisement

A former Delta State Deputy Governor, Amos Utuama is dead.

Prof. Amos Utuama, who was deputy governor from 2007 to 2015, died after a protracted illness in the early hours of Saturday in Lagos.

Advertisement

Mr. Utuama who was deputy to former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan for eight years died at the age of 77.

Advertisement

A former Delta State Deputy Governor, Amos Utuama is dead.

Prof. Amos Utuama, who was deputy governor from 2007 to 2015, died after a protracted illness in the early hours of Saturday in Lagos.

Advertisement

Mr. Utuama who was deputy to former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan for eight years died at the age of 77.