The House of Representatives has confirmed Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede, as Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The confirmation followed the consideration and approval of the report of the adhoc committee that screened Oluyede on Wednesday.

While moving a motion for the consideration of the report, Rep Babajimi Benson said Oluyede was quizzed on inter-agency relations and other issues affecting the military.

He said the nominee “gave a very good account of himself” and that the committee was satisfied with his academic and professional qualifications, exposure, conduct, character, and experience.

The house subsequently adopted the report and confirmed Oluyede’s appointment as COAS.

During his screening, Oluyede said his exposure to national security issues qualifies him to lead the army.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Oluyede as acting COAS on October 30, following the prolonged illness of Taoreed Lagbaja, the former army chief who later died.

Before his appointment, Oluyede served as the 56th commander of the infantry corps of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna state.

He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992 and rose to the position of major general in September 2020.