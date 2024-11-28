Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule has signed into law a Supplementary Budget of One Hundred and Fifty-six Billion Naira (N156.6 billion) for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget was signed following its passage by the the state House of Assembly.

The governor had in December 2023 approved the sum of One Hundred and Ninety-nine Billion Naira as the Original budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Advertisement

The new assent by the governor has brought the total budget for the 2024 fiscal year to the sum of Three Hundred and Fifty-six Billion, Five Hundred and sixty-six million Naira.

The recurrent expenditure will now stands at N150.3 billion Naira while the capital expenditure will stand at N206.3 Billion Naira.

Advertisement

Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule has signed into law a Supplementary Budget of One Hundred and Fifty-six Billion Naira (N156.6 billion) for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget was signed following its passage by the the state House of Assembly.

The governor had in December 2023 approved the sum of One Hundred and Ninety-nine Billion Naira as the Original budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Advertisement

The new assent by the governor has brought the total budget for the 2024 fiscal year to the sum of Three Hundred and Fifty-six Billion, Five Hundred and sixty-six million Naira.

The recurrent expenditure will now stands at N150.3 billion Naira while the capital expenditure will stand at N206.3 Billion Naira.

Advertisement

Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule has signed into law a Supplementary Budget of One Hundred and Fifty-six Billion Naira (N156.6 billion) for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget was signed following its passage by the the state House of Assembly.

The governor had in December 2023 approved the sum of One Hundred and Ninety-nine Billion Naira as the Original budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Advertisement

The new assent by the governor has brought the total budget for the 2024 fiscal year to the sum of Three Hundred and Fifty-six Billion, Five Hundred and sixty-six million Naira.

The recurrent expenditure will now stands at N150.3 billion Naira while the capital expenditure will stand at N206.3 Billion Naira.

Advertisement

Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule has signed into law a Supplementary Budget of One Hundred and Fifty-six Billion Naira (N156.6 billion) for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget was signed following its passage by the the state House of Assembly.

The governor had in December 2023 approved the sum of One Hundred and Ninety-nine Billion Naira as the Original budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Advertisement

The new assent by the governor has brought the total budget for the 2024 fiscal year to the sum of Three Hundred and Fifty-six Billion, Five Hundred and sixty-six million Naira.

The recurrent expenditure will now stands at N150.3 billion Naira while the capital expenditure will stand at N206.3 Billion Naira.

Advertisement

Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule has signed into law a Supplementary Budget of One Hundred and Fifty-six Billion Naira (N156.6 billion) for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget was signed following its passage by the the state House of Assembly.

The governor had in December 2023 approved the sum of One Hundred and Ninety-nine Billion Naira as the Original budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Advertisement

The new assent by the governor has brought the total budget for the 2024 fiscal year to the sum of Three Hundred and Fifty-six Billion, Five Hundred and sixty-six million Naira.

The recurrent expenditure will now stands at N150.3 billion Naira while the capital expenditure will stand at N206.3 Billion Naira.

Advertisement

Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule has signed into law a Supplementary Budget of One Hundred and Fifty-six Billion Naira (N156.6 billion) for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget was signed following its passage by the the state House of Assembly.

The governor had in December 2023 approved the sum of One Hundred and Ninety-nine Billion Naira as the Original budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Advertisement

The new assent by the governor has brought the total budget for the 2024 fiscal year to the sum of Three Hundred and Fifty-six Billion, Five Hundred and sixty-six million Naira.

The recurrent expenditure will now stands at N150.3 billion Naira while the capital expenditure will stand at N206.3 Billion Naira.

Advertisement

Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule has signed into law a Supplementary Budget of One Hundred and Fifty-six Billion Naira (N156.6 billion) for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget was signed following its passage by the the state House of Assembly.

The governor had in December 2023 approved the sum of One Hundred and Ninety-nine Billion Naira as the Original budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Advertisement

The new assent by the governor has brought the total budget for the 2024 fiscal year to the sum of Three Hundred and Fifty-six Billion, Five Hundred and sixty-six million Naira.

The recurrent expenditure will now stands at N150.3 billion Naira while the capital expenditure will stand at N206.3 Billion Naira.

Advertisement

Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule has signed into law a Supplementary Budget of One Hundred and Fifty-six Billion Naira (N156.6 billion) for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget was signed following its passage by the the state House of Assembly.

The governor had in December 2023 approved the sum of One Hundred and Ninety-nine Billion Naira as the Original budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Advertisement

The new assent by the governor has brought the total budget for the 2024 fiscal year to the sum of Three Hundred and Fifty-six Billion, Five Hundred and sixty-six million Naira.

The recurrent expenditure will now stands at N150.3 billion Naira while the capital expenditure will stand at N206.3 Billion Naira.