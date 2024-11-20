The Government of Ghana has officially handed over the renovated property of Nigeria’s high commission in Ghana.

The property was demolished in June 2020 by a man who claimed to own the land.

The President of Ghana has therefore fulfilled the promise of rebuilding the property as the keys to the building were handed over to Ambassador Chimezie Ogu, who represented the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

A statement from the Ministry signed by the Acting Spokesperson says the Government of Nigeria Commends the Republic of Ghana for rebuilding and handing over the property to Nigeria.

