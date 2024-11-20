Former France and Arsenal Midfielder, Patrick Vieira, has been announced as the new manager of Genoa.

The former France midfielder has signed a contract with the Italian side until 2026.

Vieira was sacked by Strasbourg in July after just a year in charge. He was also sacked by Crystal Palace in March 2023 after almost two years in charge at Selhurst Park.

A statement from the Serie A club on Wednesday morning read: “Genoa announces that it has entrusted the technical management of the first team to Patrick Vieira.

The new coach will lead the first training session after the formalization of the contract in the Villa Rostan headquarters this afternoon.

“After a professional career, between 2011 and 2015, as Executive Development Football in the Manchester City Academy, Vieira has coached the teams of New York City, Nice, Crystal Palace and Strasbourg. Welcome mister!”