The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reported that 43,314 people had died as a result of Israel’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has been underway on for more than a year.

According to the ministry, 102,019 individuals have been injured in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli onslaught, and the number includes 55 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In a similar development, Hezbollah in Lebanon claimed to have fired rockets early on Saturday morning against an Israeli intelligence facility close to Tel Aviv.

Advertisement

Fighters “fired a salvo of rockets at the Glilot base of the 8200 military intelligence unit in the suburbs of Tel Aviv” at 2:30 AM (00:30 GMT), according to a statement released by Hezbollah.

After Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war, Hezbollah and Israel engaged in cross-border gunfire for almost a year before Israel intensified the fighting on September 23.

Hezbollah frequently claims to have fired rockets at Israeli bases or urban areas in Israeli territory and has several times claimed the targeting of Glilot.

It also said it had fired rocket salvos on Saturday morning at areas in north of Israel, in particular at the city of Safed, another repeat target.

Advertisement

The Israeli military said on Saturday that sirens were activated following the arrival of “suspicious aerial targets” from Lebanon and the targets remained under surveillance in an ongoing incident.