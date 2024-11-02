Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori has sent condolences to the family of former Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama (SAN).

The former deputy governor reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday after a protracted illness.

He was aged 77.

Advertisement

Governor Oborevwori’s condolence was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon in Asaba.

Governor Oborevwori commiserated with the family, Urhobo nation, the people of Ughelli South Local Government Area and Otu-Jeremi community in particular, over the death of Professor Amos Agbe Utuama.

He noted that the departed Prof Utuama was a renowned law teacher and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who excelled as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state from 1999 to 2007 and later as Deputy Governor of the state from 2007 to 2015.

According to the governor, the death of the world class academic scholar whose teachings and research undertakings had contributed immensely to the Nigerian legal profession and jurisprudence is great loss

Advertisement

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman, a scholar and astute politician, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama, SAN who died on Saturday.

“I received the devastating news of his death with great shock. He was a gentleman-politician, and scholar who distinguished himself in the service of his people, first, as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state and later as Deputy Governor of the state.

“Throughout his service to the state and country, Prof. Utuama demonstrated commitment to the unity and development of the state.”

The Governor prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left to bear the loss.

Advertisement

Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori has sent condolences to the family of former Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama (SAN).

The former deputy governor reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday after a protracted illness.

He was aged 77.

Advertisement

Governor Oborevwori’s condolence was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon in Asaba.

Governor Oborevwori commiserated with the family, Urhobo nation, the people of Ughelli South Local Government Area and Otu-Jeremi community in particular, over the death of Professor Amos Agbe Utuama.

He noted that the departed Prof Utuama was a renowned law teacher and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who excelled as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state from 1999 to 2007 and later as Deputy Governor of the state from 2007 to 2015.

According to the governor, the death of the world class academic scholar whose teachings and research undertakings had contributed immensely to the Nigerian legal profession and jurisprudence is great loss

Advertisement

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman, a scholar and astute politician, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama, SAN who died on Saturday.

“I received the devastating news of his death with great shock. He was a gentleman-politician, and scholar who distinguished himself in the service of his people, first, as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state and later as Deputy Governor of the state.

“Throughout his service to the state and country, Prof. Utuama demonstrated commitment to the unity and development of the state.”

The Governor prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left to bear the loss.

Advertisement

Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori has sent condolences to the family of former Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama (SAN).

The former deputy governor reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday after a protracted illness.

He was aged 77.

Advertisement

Governor Oborevwori’s condolence was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon in Asaba.

Governor Oborevwori commiserated with the family, Urhobo nation, the people of Ughelli South Local Government Area and Otu-Jeremi community in particular, over the death of Professor Amos Agbe Utuama.

He noted that the departed Prof Utuama was a renowned law teacher and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who excelled as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state from 1999 to 2007 and later as Deputy Governor of the state from 2007 to 2015.

According to the governor, the death of the world class academic scholar whose teachings and research undertakings had contributed immensely to the Nigerian legal profession and jurisprudence is great loss

Advertisement

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman, a scholar and astute politician, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama, SAN who died on Saturday.

“I received the devastating news of his death with great shock. He was a gentleman-politician, and scholar who distinguished himself in the service of his people, first, as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state and later as Deputy Governor of the state.

“Throughout his service to the state and country, Prof. Utuama demonstrated commitment to the unity and development of the state.”

The Governor prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left to bear the loss.

Advertisement

Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori has sent condolences to the family of former Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama (SAN).

The former deputy governor reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday after a protracted illness.

He was aged 77.

Advertisement

Governor Oborevwori’s condolence was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon in Asaba.

Governor Oborevwori commiserated with the family, Urhobo nation, the people of Ughelli South Local Government Area and Otu-Jeremi community in particular, over the death of Professor Amos Agbe Utuama.

He noted that the departed Prof Utuama was a renowned law teacher and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who excelled as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state from 1999 to 2007 and later as Deputy Governor of the state from 2007 to 2015.

According to the governor, the death of the world class academic scholar whose teachings and research undertakings had contributed immensely to the Nigerian legal profession and jurisprudence is great loss

Advertisement

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman, a scholar and astute politician, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama, SAN who died on Saturday.

“I received the devastating news of his death with great shock. He was a gentleman-politician, and scholar who distinguished himself in the service of his people, first, as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state and later as Deputy Governor of the state.

“Throughout his service to the state and country, Prof. Utuama demonstrated commitment to the unity and development of the state.”

The Governor prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left to bear the loss.

Advertisement

Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori has sent condolences to the family of former Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama (SAN).

The former deputy governor reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday after a protracted illness.

He was aged 77.

Advertisement

Governor Oborevwori’s condolence was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon in Asaba.

Governor Oborevwori commiserated with the family, Urhobo nation, the people of Ughelli South Local Government Area and Otu-Jeremi community in particular, over the death of Professor Amos Agbe Utuama.

He noted that the departed Prof Utuama was a renowned law teacher and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who excelled as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state from 1999 to 2007 and later as Deputy Governor of the state from 2007 to 2015.

According to the governor, the death of the world class academic scholar whose teachings and research undertakings had contributed immensely to the Nigerian legal profession and jurisprudence is great loss

Advertisement

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman, a scholar and astute politician, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama, SAN who died on Saturday.

“I received the devastating news of his death with great shock. He was a gentleman-politician, and scholar who distinguished himself in the service of his people, first, as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state and later as Deputy Governor of the state.

“Throughout his service to the state and country, Prof. Utuama demonstrated commitment to the unity and development of the state.”

The Governor prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left to bear the loss.

Advertisement

Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori has sent condolences to the family of former Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama (SAN).

The former deputy governor reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday after a protracted illness.

He was aged 77.

Advertisement

Governor Oborevwori’s condolence was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon in Asaba.

Governor Oborevwori commiserated with the family, Urhobo nation, the people of Ughelli South Local Government Area and Otu-Jeremi community in particular, over the death of Professor Amos Agbe Utuama.

He noted that the departed Prof Utuama was a renowned law teacher and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who excelled as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state from 1999 to 2007 and later as Deputy Governor of the state from 2007 to 2015.

According to the governor, the death of the world class academic scholar whose teachings and research undertakings had contributed immensely to the Nigerian legal profession and jurisprudence is great loss

Advertisement

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman, a scholar and astute politician, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama, SAN who died on Saturday.

“I received the devastating news of his death with great shock. He was a gentleman-politician, and scholar who distinguished himself in the service of his people, first, as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state and later as Deputy Governor of the state.

“Throughout his service to the state and country, Prof. Utuama demonstrated commitment to the unity and development of the state.”

The Governor prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left to bear the loss.

Advertisement

Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori has sent condolences to the family of former Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama (SAN).

The former deputy governor reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday after a protracted illness.

He was aged 77.

Advertisement

Governor Oborevwori’s condolence was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon in Asaba.

Governor Oborevwori commiserated with the family, Urhobo nation, the people of Ughelli South Local Government Area and Otu-Jeremi community in particular, over the death of Professor Amos Agbe Utuama.

He noted that the departed Prof Utuama was a renowned law teacher and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who excelled as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state from 1999 to 2007 and later as Deputy Governor of the state from 2007 to 2015.

According to the governor, the death of the world class academic scholar whose teachings and research undertakings had contributed immensely to the Nigerian legal profession and jurisprudence is great loss

Advertisement

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman, a scholar and astute politician, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama, SAN who died on Saturday.

“I received the devastating news of his death with great shock. He was a gentleman-politician, and scholar who distinguished himself in the service of his people, first, as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state and later as Deputy Governor of the state.

“Throughout his service to the state and country, Prof. Utuama demonstrated commitment to the unity and development of the state.”

The Governor prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left to bear the loss.

Advertisement

Governor of Delta State Sheriff Oborevwori has sent condolences to the family of former Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama (SAN).

The former deputy governor reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday after a protracted illness.

He was aged 77.

Advertisement

Governor Oborevwori’s condolence was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon in Asaba.

Governor Oborevwori commiserated with the family, Urhobo nation, the people of Ughelli South Local Government Area and Otu-Jeremi community in particular, over the death of Professor Amos Agbe Utuama.

He noted that the departed Prof Utuama was a renowned law teacher and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who excelled as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state from 1999 to 2007 and later as Deputy Governor of the state from 2007 to 2015.

According to the governor, the death of the world class academic scholar whose teachings and research undertakings had contributed immensely to the Nigerian legal profession and jurisprudence is great loss

Advertisement

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of a gentleman, a scholar and astute politician, Professor Amos Agbe Utuama, SAN who died on Saturday.

“I received the devastating news of his death with great shock. He was a gentleman-politician, and scholar who distinguished himself in the service of his people, first, as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state and later as Deputy Governor of the state.

“Throughout his service to the state and country, Prof. Utuama demonstrated commitment to the unity and development of the state.”

The Governor prayed God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends he left to bear the loss.