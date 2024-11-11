Former Speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya has Congratulated former Zamfara state Governor, Senator Abdul’azeez Yari Abubakar, on the traditional title of Marafan Sokoto conferred on him by his Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar the III.

The former Speaker of the 6th Zamfara state Assembly described the traditional title as “a deserving honour for an illustrious son who has made landmark in all areas of life”

Magarya who expresses delight at the honour on the prestigious title bestows on Senator Yari, says the recognition in Sokoto is yet another testament to the outstanding contributions of the former Zamfara Governor to not only in Zamfara state but the entire north and Nigeria as at large.

While applauding the finesse and philanthropic attitude of Senator Yari, Nasiru Magarya acknowledged him as a towering figure whose zeal for excellence is inspiring to the younger generation and all aspiring Leaders.

“Senator Abdul’azeez Yari Abubakar is one of the grassroot politicians we have in Northern Nigeria, and I am always proud to identify with him in moments of celebration because he has proven to be the father of all irrespective of any differences” Rt. Hon. Magarya Said.

“Marafan Sokoto is not just a title, but one that showcased the extent of value and recognition for someone who has impacted lives positively within and outside his community, state and even region. He added.

“I’m very happy for our father Sen. Yari on the honour that the highly respected Sultanate confered on him and I also share with him the joy that comes with such recognition.” The Former Speaker Explained”.

The former Zamfara speaker, Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya under whom the State Assembly witnessed total transformation between 2019-2023 noted the increasing expectations that comes with the title of “Marafan Sokoto” and pray to Allah To Help the former Governor, Abdul’azeez Yari Abubakar to sustain his contributions to the people of not only Zamfara but Nigeria as a whole especially in human capital development and reaching out to the unreached.

” I am extremely proud and happy for the title on our Leader” Rt. Hon. Magarya concluded.