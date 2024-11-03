The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting research and innovations aimed at promote agroforestry, green technologies, and sustainable resource management that can help Nigeria build a green economy.

Minister of Environment Balarabe Lawal gave the assurance at the convocation ceremony of the Federal College of Forestry in Ibadan.

The green economy in Nigeria is a growing concept that aims to reduce environmental risks and ecological scarcities while promoting sustainable development and economic growth.

To achieve this, Nigeria targets increasing renewable energy sources to 30% of its energy mix by 2030.

During the 76th to 83rd combined convocation ceremony of the Federal College of Forestry in Ibadan, the Minister of Environment announced innovative measures to address environmental degradation and restore Nigeria’s natural ecosystems.

This event also marked the 85th anniversary of the Federal College of Forestry, where political leaders and stakeholders, advocated for a robust approach to climate protection and pledged their support for the cause.

As Nigeria faces the growing challenges of deforestation, desertification, and biodiversity loss, stakeholders here want the country adopt innovations and practices that enhance forest management and mitigate human impact on climate and natural resources.

