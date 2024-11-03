The House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy is to host an investigative hearing on the $2 billion renewable energy grants and investments.

The fund was meant is to develop the renewable energy sector in Nigeria, but lawmakers say it has not made a commensurate impact on the energy security challenges in the nation.

The two-day public hearing is scheduled to hold this week.

This follows the mandate given to the Committee by the House to probe Ministries, Departments, and Agencies with dealings in investment, procurement, and receipt of grants for the development of the renewable energy sector.

Advertisement

The probe covers the period from 2015 to 2024.