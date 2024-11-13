The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has met its 2024 annual revenue target of N5.97 trillion.

The Comptroller -General of the Service, Adewale Adeniyi, broke the news at the 2024 CGC’s Conference in Abuja.

According to him, the organisation has collected N5.079trillion with more than a month to the year end.

He is optimistic the service will exceed its annual target by 10 per cent by December 31, 2024.

Mr Adeniyi attributed the feat to enhanced stakeholder collaboration, improved processes, and modernised systems.

In his words: ” Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I am pleased to announce that yesterday 12 November 2024, at exactly 13:10 Hrs, the Nigeria Customs Service hit its 2024 revenue target of NGN 5.07 trillion, collecting NGN 5,079,455,088,194.38 with more than a month remaining in the fiscal year.

According to him “This exceptional performance – projected to exceed our target by 10% – validates our partnership-driven approach to revenue collection and trade facilitation.

He says ” The achievement is not merely about numbers; it demonstrates how enhanced stakeholder collaboration, improved processes, and modernized systems can deliver tangible results for our nation’s economy.”

