Former governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Mr Bello was arrested by the chief security officer of the commission when he visited the commission at 12:58 pm local time.

He was in the company of three of his lawyers and he’s currently being questioned by the EFCC investigators.

