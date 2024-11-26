Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu said his administration would continue to prioritised provision of education, healthcare delivery.

He also reaffirmed his administration continual partnership with development partners and relevant stakeholders.

The governor spoke during the 2025 pre-budget consultative town hall meeting. He assured that he would continue to operate people oriented government by allowing citizen participation in budgetary process.

The governor who responded to all questions raised at the meeting and also maintained that his government is open to suggestions, advise from all residents as far as it’s for the progress and development of the state

Advertisement

He also said his administration would continue to partner relevant stakeholders within and outside the state including international development partners to ensure the state achieve its developmental goals.

Governor Aliyu also assured residents of his government determination to continue to executing projects and programmes that would address the press need and challenges of residents with the

UNICEF, and other development partners make valuable contributions and suggestions of key development areas as they commend the government in the area he has performed.

Advertisement

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu said his administration would continue to prioritised provision of education, healthcare delivery.

He also reaffirmed his administration continual partnership with development partners and relevant stakeholders.

The governor spoke during the 2025 pre-budget consultative town hall meeting. He assured that he would continue to operate people oriented government by allowing citizen participation in budgetary process.

The governor who responded to all questions raised at the meeting and also maintained that his government is open to suggestions, advise from all residents as far as it’s for the progress and development of the state

Advertisement

He also said his administration would continue to partner relevant stakeholders within and outside the state including international development partners to ensure the state achieve its developmental goals.

Governor Aliyu also assured residents of his government determination to continue to executing projects and programmes that would address the press need and challenges of residents with the

UNICEF, and other development partners make valuable contributions and suggestions of key development areas as they commend the government in the area he has performed.

Advertisement

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu said his administration would continue to prioritised provision of education, healthcare delivery.

He also reaffirmed his administration continual partnership with development partners and relevant stakeholders.

The governor spoke during the 2025 pre-budget consultative town hall meeting. He assured that he would continue to operate people oriented government by allowing citizen participation in budgetary process.

The governor who responded to all questions raised at the meeting and also maintained that his government is open to suggestions, advise from all residents as far as it’s for the progress and development of the state

Advertisement

He also said his administration would continue to partner relevant stakeholders within and outside the state including international development partners to ensure the state achieve its developmental goals.

Governor Aliyu also assured residents of his government determination to continue to executing projects and programmes that would address the press need and challenges of residents with the

UNICEF, and other development partners make valuable contributions and suggestions of key development areas as they commend the government in the area he has performed.

Advertisement

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu said his administration would continue to prioritised provision of education, healthcare delivery.

He also reaffirmed his administration continual partnership with development partners and relevant stakeholders.

The governor spoke during the 2025 pre-budget consultative town hall meeting. He assured that he would continue to operate people oriented government by allowing citizen participation in budgetary process.

The governor who responded to all questions raised at the meeting and also maintained that his government is open to suggestions, advise from all residents as far as it’s for the progress and development of the state

Advertisement

He also said his administration would continue to partner relevant stakeholders within and outside the state including international development partners to ensure the state achieve its developmental goals.

Governor Aliyu also assured residents of his government determination to continue to executing projects and programmes that would address the press need and challenges of residents with the

UNICEF, and other development partners make valuable contributions and suggestions of key development areas as they commend the government in the area he has performed.

Advertisement

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu said his administration would continue to prioritised provision of education, healthcare delivery.

He also reaffirmed his administration continual partnership with development partners and relevant stakeholders.

The governor spoke during the 2025 pre-budget consultative town hall meeting. He assured that he would continue to operate people oriented government by allowing citizen participation in budgetary process.

The governor who responded to all questions raised at the meeting and also maintained that his government is open to suggestions, advise from all residents as far as it’s for the progress and development of the state

Advertisement

He also said his administration would continue to partner relevant stakeholders within and outside the state including international development partners to ensure the state achieve its developmental goals.

Governor Aliyu also assured residents of his government determination to continue to executing projects and programmes that would address the press need and challenges of residents with the

UNICEF, and other development partners make valuable contributions and suggestions of key development areas as they commend the government in the area he has performed.

Advertisement

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu said his administration would continue to prioritised provision of education, healthcare delivery.

He also reaffirmed his administration continual partnership with development partners and relevant stakeholders.

The governor spoke during the 2025 pre-budget consultative town hall meeting. He assured that he would continue to operate people oriented government by allowing citizen participation in budgetary process.

The governor who responded to all questions raised at the meeting and also maintained that his government is open to suggestions, advise from all residents as far as it’s for the progress and development of the state

Advertisement

He also said his administration would continue to partner relevant stakeholders within and outside the state including international development partners to ensure the state achieve its developmental goals.

Governor Aliyu also assured residents of his government determination to continue to executing projects and programmes that would address the press need and challenges of residents with the

UNICEF, and other development partners make valuable contributions and suggestions of key development areas as they commend the government in the area he has performed.

Advertisement

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu said his administration would continue to prioritised provision of education, healthcare delivery.

He also reaffirmed his administration continual partnership with development partners and relevant stakeholders.

The governor spoke during the 2025 pre-budget consultative town hall meeting. He assured that he would continue to operate people oriented government by allowing citizen participation in budgetary process.

The governor who responded to all questions raised at the meeting and also maintained that his government is open to suggestions, advise from all residents as far as it’s for the progress and development of the state

Advertisement

He also said his administration would continue to partner relevant stakeholders within and outside the state including international development partners to ensure the state achieve its developmental goals.

Governor Aliyu also assured residents of his government determination to continue to executing projects and programmes that would address the press need and challenges of residents with the

UNICEF, and other development partners make valuable contributions and suggestions of key development areas as they commend the government in the area he has performed.

Advertisement

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu said his administration would continue to prioritised provision of education, healthcare delivery.

He also reaffirmed his administration continual partnership with development partners and relevant stakeholders.

The governor spoke during the 2025 pre-budget consultative town hall meeting. He assured that he would continue to operate people oriented government by allowing citizen participation in budgetary process.

The governor who responded to all questions raised at the meeting and also maintained that his government is open to suggestions, advise from all residents as far as it’s for the progress and development of the state

Advertisement

He also said his administration would continue to partner relevant stakeholders within and outside the state including international development partners to ensure the state achieve its developmental goals.

Governor Aliyu also assured residents of his government determination to continue to executing projects and programmes that would address the press need and challenges of residents with the

UNICEF, and other development partners make valuable contributions and suggestions of key development areas as they commend the government in the area he has performed.