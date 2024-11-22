The High Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the governor of Rivers State praying the court to vacate the order stopping allocations to Rivers state

A 3 three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Hamma Barka adjourned for judgment to a date that will be communicated to parties

In the appeal, Governor Siminalayi Fubara urged the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja to set aside the judgment that barred the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, from releasing monthly allocations to Rivers State.

The governor, through his counsel, prayed a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Hamma Barka, to vacate the high court order.

He urged the appellate court to allow his appeal and nullify adverse orders that Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court made against the state in the judgment she delivered on October 30.

Governor Fubara’s plea came on a day the Justice Barka-led panel consolidated five other appeals that arose from the said judgment of the high court.

After all the sides adopted their briefs of argument on Friday, the panel reserved its judgment till a date it said would be communicated to the parties.