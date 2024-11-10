Christians must begin to show that they are the light of the world by the way they live and the impact the make in the society.

Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter

Bishop Stephen Adegbite stated this at a church thanksgiving program in Lagos.

Chairman Christian association of Nigeria Bishop Stephen Adegbite and others arriving the worshippers national headquarters venue for the adult harvest and thanksgiving service.

The preacher on mounting the altar spoke on the theme harvest of divine light.

Advertisement

The Chairman and others present spoke on insecurity, food security and the place of a woman in nation building.

They called on Nigerians to always pray for the president Bola Tinubu led administration and also speak positively about the country.