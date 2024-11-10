The national President of Pentecostal fellowship of Nigeria, Wale Oke, has expressed worry over increasing prices of commodities as he urged Nigerians to pray fervently for a solution to the myriad of challenges facing the country.

He spoke to journalists shortly after an event in honour of the national secretary of PFN in Owerri the Imo State capital.

The National President of Pentecostal fellowship of Nigeria while eulogizing Cosmas Ilechukwu’s leadership prowess expressed confidence in the country.

According to him, with fervent prayers Nigeria will overcome it’s present economic misfortunes.

The National Secretary of PFN Cosmas Ilechukwu while expressing worry over the economic and security situations across the country, urged the government to implement robust policies that are people oriented.

