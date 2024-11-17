The Nigerian Air Force has carried out strikes on criminal strongholds in Kaduna State in a decisive move against banditry in Northwest Nigeria.

In a statement, spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Olusola, said the precision strikes were conducted under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, on the 12th of this month targeting major bandit hideouts in Dunya Hill and Batauna Forest, located in Giwa, Kaduna State.

He explained that the locations, notorious for their dense vegetation and concealed caves, have long provided cover for bandit operations.

The strikes, part of the larger Operation FARAUTAR MUJIYA, were carefully planned following detailed intelligence reports that identified key targets, including weapon stockpiles and logistical hubs.

He added that the strikes have killed several combatants and destroyed critical resources used by the bandits.

