Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu is seeking the active participation of all stakeholders to overcome the challenges hampering the success of the energy sector.

He made the call at the second Annual Socio-Economic Summit of the Jericho Business Men Club in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The theme of the Summit is “Powering Oyo State for Industrial and Economic Development”, Here, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu highlighted some of the challenges affecting energy security in Nigeria to include aging infrastructure, resource limitations, capacity inadequacy across the value chain, and predominantly the consistent vandalism experienced on the transmission networks across the country.

He also spoke about strategies to surmount these challenges.

Key players in attendance emphasized the significance of energy in the production value chain, commending government for efforts in reversing the setback.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of a total of Five Million Naira to the top three finalists of the JBC Ibadan Youth Innovation Challenge.

Experts at this Summit believe that energy sustainability is key to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.