President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate

implementation of eight far-reaching actions to reinvigorate the

Administration’s capacity for optimal efficiency pursuant of his

commitment to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.



The eight actions approved by Mr. President include:

1. The renaming of the Ministry of Nigeria Delta Development to Ministry

of Regional Development to oversee the activities of all the Regional

Development Commissions.

The Regional Development Commissions to be under the supervision of the new Ministry are; the Niger Delta Development Commission, the South East Development.

Commission, the North East Development and the North West

Development Commission.

2. The immediate winding up of the Ministry of Sports Development and the transfer of its functions to the National Sports Commission in

order to develop a vibrant sports economy;

3. The merger of the Federal Ministry of Tourism and the Federal

Ministry of Arts and Culture to become Federal Ministry of Art,

Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy;

4. The re-assignment of ten (10) ministers to new ministerial portfolios;

5. The discharge of five (5) Ministers.

6. The nomination of seven (7) new ministers for onward transmission

to Senate for confirmation;

7. The appointment of Shehu Dikko as Chairman of the National Sports Commission;

8. The appointment of Sunday Akin Dare as Special Adviser to the

President on Public Communication and Orientation working from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

LIST OF MINISTERS REASSIGNED TO NEW PORTFOLIOS ARE AS

FOLLOWS:

S/N Name of Minister Current Designation of

Minister New Designation of Minister

1. Hon Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, Minister of State, Education Minister of State.

Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

2. Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa Minister State, Health Minister of Education.

3. Barr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Minister of State, Water

Resources and Sanitation Minister of State, Works

4. Hon. Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh, Minister of Niger Delta

Development Minister of Regional, Development

3 S/N Name of Minister Current Designation of

Minister New Designation of Minister

5. Uba Maigari Ahmadu Minister of State Steel

Development Minister of State, Regional Development.

6. Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite Minister of Industry, Trade

and Investment Minister of State Finance

7. Sen. John Owan Enoh Minister of Sports

Development Minister of State, Trade and Investment

[Industry]

8. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim Minister of State, Police

Affairs Minister of Women Affairs.

9. Ayodele Olawande Minister of State for Youth Development

Minister for Youth Development.

10. Dr. Salako Iziaq Adekunle Adeboye

Minister of State, Environment Minister of State,

Health.

MINISTERS TO BE DISCHARGED ARE AS FOLLOWS:

S/N Name of Minister Designation of Minister

1. Barr. Uju-Ken Ohanenye Minister of Women Affairs

2. Lola Ade-John Minister of Tourism

3. Prof Tahir Mamman SAN OON Minister of Education

4. Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo Minister of State, Housing and Urban

Development

5. Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim Minister of Youth Development

LIST OF NEW MINISTERS APPOINTED AND PORTFOLIOS ARE AS

FOLLOWS: S/N Name of Minister Designation of

Minister Ministry

1. Dr Nentawe Yilwatda Minister of Humanitarian

Affairs and Poverty Reduction Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

4 S/N Name of Minister Designation of Minister Ministry

2. Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi Minister of Labour & Employment Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment

3. Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu

Minister of State Foreign Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs

4. Dr Jumoke Oduwole Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment) Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

5. Idi Mukhtar Maiha Ministry of Livestock Development, Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

6. Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata Minister of State, Housing and Urban

Development Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

7. Suwaiba Said Ahmad PhD Minister of State

Education Federal Ministry of Education.

The President thanked the outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council for their service to the nation while wishing them the best in their future endeavours.He then charged the newly appointed ministers as well as their reassigned colleagues to see their appointment as a call to serve the nation.

He added that all appointees must understand the administration’s eagerness and determination to set Nigeria on the path to irreversible growth and invest the best of their abilities into the actualisation of the government’s priorities.