President Bola Tinubu celebrates the 60th birthday of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, whom he describes as his esteemed colleague and trusted friend.

In a special tribute released today, President Tinubu says that Hamzat’s contributions to the

development of Lagos State and Nigeria have been remarkable as a public servant.

In 2005, President Tinubu recognised Dr. Hamzat’s exceptional talent and invited him to serve in his cabinet during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State.

Dr Hamzat’s technical expertise, forward-thinking leadership, and steadfast dedication to public service were evident immediately, making him a key figure in advancing Lagos State’s

development.

He served as Commissioner for Science and Technology under Governor Tinubu and Governor Fashola and has been Deputy Governor of Lagos since 2019.

President Tinubu says that Dr. Hamzat played a crucial role in the socio-economic transformation of Lagos with his innovative problem-solving approach.

“He set a benchmark for governance and infrastructure development that continues to serve as a model for public service across Nigeria.

“Beyond his professional accomplishments, Dr. Hamzat is a man of great integrity, humility, and compassion.

“His leadership has endeared him to both government colleagues and the people he serves. His dedication to the welfare of the citizenry and his ability to inspire others have left an indelible mark on the state and the nation,” the President adds.

On this milestone birthday, President Tinubu, on behalf of a grateful nation, extends his

warmest congratulations and deepest appreciation to Dr. Hamzat.

He prays for continued strength, good health, and fulfilment for Hamzat, trusting that his legacy of service and leadership will inspire future generations.