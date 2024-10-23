Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal and his Katsina State Counterpart, Dikko Radda met with Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Abubakar Badaru and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja.

The meeting which held behind closed doors was aimed at finding lasting solution to the security challenges bedevilling the states and other states in the region

Communities in Zamfara and Katsina states and the ever busy Gusau – Funtua highway which connects the two state through different routes have experienced upsurge of banditry activities in recent times including killings and abduction of commercial drivers and travellers in broad daylight.

The two strategic meetings which took place seperately at the Ministry of Defence and the National Security Adviser’s office was fruitful.

A press statement issued by the spokesperson for the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the meeting recommended the resolution of the security committee of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG).

Recall that the group had in January this year organized a two-day roundtable discussion on security which was chaired by the former Head of State General Abdussalami Abubakar in Abuja.

The Governors, Minister of Defence and the National Security adviser according to the statement deliberated on crucial issues on security and explored ways to enhance collaboration between the two states and the Ministry of Defence to restore normalcy in the troubled States.

The move to adopt the security committee’s recommendations of the CNG summit earlier this year marks a significant milestone in the quest to addressing the complex Security issues in Northern Nigeria.

It is also expected that part of the strategies and collaborations that the two most affected states are using to combat the menace of banditry in their respective states will this time around yield the desired results.