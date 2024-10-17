The health conditions of victims from the Jigawa tanker explosion continue to deteriorate, with over 70% of their bodies severely burned.

Medical staff from the Federal Medical Center Nguru and the Federal Medical Center Birnin Kudu are working nonstop to stabilise the injured.

Over 70 victims of the Jigawa tanker explosion are currently undergoing intensive care at the Federal Medical Center Nguru.

The severity of their injuries has left medical staff battling to save lives.

Dr. Akinwomi Abdullahi Ademola, Deputy Head of Clinical Services FMC Nguru said the situation is very critical to manage as Doctors spend more than 12 hours treating the casualties.

He noted that the extent of burns is severe, with most patients suffering over 70% body burns.

Despite the challenges, medical teams remain committed to recovering the victims.

The hospital has mobilised additional resources to cope with the influx of patients.

Governor Umar Namadi who visited the hospitals pledged continuous support.

According to him, Jigawa state government deployed extra staff and equipment to ensure each patient receives adequate attention.

Family members of the victims waited anxiously for news of their loved ones.

