The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force, has expressed condolences to the government and people of Jigawa State, particularly the families of the victims of the tanker explosion that occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on October 15 in Majia, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State, killing several people and injuring many more.

The IGP in a statement on Thursday through its Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the calamitous incident reportedly claimed the lives of over 100 people, while over 70 persons were seriously injured and are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in the state.

The IGP commended efforts of the Police personnel and other emergency responders for their swift action in extinguishing the fire, evacuating the victims, and ensuring normalcy is swiftly restored in the area.

While praying for the souls of those who died, the IGP assured the public of effective sensitisation efforts on the dangers of oil scooping and other related activities.

He also encouraged motorists and other road users to always be cautious and follow established safety norms in their daily activities.