Former Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh, has handed over to the Chairman of National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko.

The former Minister who is now Minister of State For Trade and Investment under the Ministry of Industries was replaced at the head of the nations’ Sports administration following a cabinet reshuffle.

The cabinet reshuffle which was long advocated and expected by many observers also led to the scrapping of the Ministry of Sports and its replacement by the National Sports Commission.

The handing over to the new Chairman completes the formalities of the dissolution of the former Ministry of Sports and its replacement with the National Sports Commission.

