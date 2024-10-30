Authorities in Guinea have dissolved dozens of political parties and placed two major opposition parties under observation late Monday, as the transitional government has yet to announce a date for elections.

The West African country has been ruled by a military administration since soldiers deposed President Alpha Conde in 2021.

Advertisement

The West African regional bloc, known as ECOWAS, has pushed for a restoration to civilian governance, with elections set for 2025.

The liquidation of 53 political parties and the three-month required surveillance of 54 others are unusual in Guinea, which held its first democratic elections in 2010 following decades of authoritarian control.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization announced the measures following an assessment of all political parties that began in June. The assessment was aimed at “cleaning up the political scene,” according to the ministry.

The 67 parties who will be monitored for three months can continue to operate regularly, but they must address the abnormalities identified in the study.

The Rally of the Guinean People, led by former President Alpha Conde, and the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea are two of the largest opposition parties.

Authorities claimed that the parties under investigation failed to hold their congresses on schedule and failed to furnish bank statements, among other things.

Advertisement

Guinea is one of an increasing number of West African countries, including Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, where the military has seized power and stalled the transition to civilian administration.

Earlier this year, Burkina Faso’s military junta extended its transitional mandate by five years.

Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, who leads Guinea, deposed the president three years ago, claiming he was stopping the country from devolving into chaos and blaming the previous administration for failing to deliver on its promises.

However, after coming to power, some have criticized him for not outperforming his predecessor.

Advertisement

In February, the military leader dissolved the government without reason, stating that a new government will be formed.