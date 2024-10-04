The Rivers State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party is insisting that the Saturday local government elections will not hold.

Speaking in the early morning of Friday, the party called on Governor Fubara to obey Federal High Court Judgment.

It also called on its supporters to defend rule of law by ensuring that the LG election is not allowed to hold in any part of the state

The party cmmended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for clearing the air on the voter register controversy and for obeying the Federal High Court Judgment

The PDP also called on Police and other security agencies to ensure election does not hold

The party however raised alarm that any attempt by RSIEC to announce result will lead to violence and chaos because election will not hold.