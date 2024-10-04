Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara said he foiled an attempt by the Police to seal off the premises of the State Independent Electoral Commission and cart away materials for the local government election.

The incident led to a faceoff between the Governor, his supporters and suspected police officers in the early hours of the morning.

The Governor said he stormed the RSIEC office after getting reports that a new team of police officers had arrived to take over the complex on Aba Road in Port Harcourt.

Speaking in front of the RSIEC Office, Gov Fubara condemned the conduct of the policemen accusing them of acting out a script from his political opponents.

He insisted that the local government election would hold tomorrow as scheduled.

Police announce compliance with Court Judgment

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has announced decision to comply with Federal High Court judgement dated September 30, 2024, which barred Nigeria Police from allowing, participating in, providing security for, or taking part in the Local Government Election on October 5, 2024.

