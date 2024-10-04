Kebbi State governor, Nasir Idris and Senator Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, have paid a heartfelt visit to Takalafiya in Suru Local Government Area to console the family and community of late Alhaji Bako Bala, the APC Chairman of Suru LGA.

Alhaji Bako Bala, 64, tragically passed away on Wednesday at the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, due to injuries sustained during a kidnapping incident. He left behind three wives and 14 children.

Senator Bagudu, speaking on behalf of Governor Idris, praised Alhaji Bako Bala’s dedication to the APC and his significant contributions to the party’s success in Kebbi State. He prayed for Allah’s forgiveness and mercy upon the deceased and strength for the bereaved family .

The District Head of Bakuwai, Alhaji Tukur Yalli, thanked Governor Idris, Senator Bagudu, and their entourage for their compassion and support during this difficult time.

In a gesture of solidarity, Governor Idris donated ₦10 million to support the family’s upkeep.

The governor was accompanied by notable figures, including Honorable Bello Kaoje, SSG Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, and former Governor Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari.

