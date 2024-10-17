Buba Marwa, Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), is due to appear before the House of Representatives next Tuesday to discuss the death of a two-year-old boy and the gunshot of another by agency officials.

After its first meeting, the Committee on Public Petitions summoned the NDLEA Chairman to hear a petition filed by the victims’ father.

On the 13th of July, 2023, tragedy hit the Omhonria family in Asaba, Delta State.

The two children of the family were hit by bullets fired by NDLEA officials in pursuit of suspected drug barons.

Two-year-old Onosereba, who had just returned from school, died a few hours later after being hit by a bullet, while his one-year-old brother suffered severe eye damage.”

The parents of the victim, accompanied by their counsel, appeared before the Committee to seek justice.

Despite perceived efforts by the agency to settle out of court, the petitioner claims the agency has abandoned them and is now seeking N2 billion in compensation.

But, the agency’s representative told the committee that an agreement had already been reached between the two parties, which the petitioner denies.

The Committee was not satisfied with the NDLEA representative’s submission and insisted the Chairman must appear before it next Tuesday.

The Committee also wants the officer believed to have fired the shot to attend the investigative hearing.

Moved by the pitiable condition of the two year Eromosele, the committee said it will sit everyday from next Tuesday and conclude the matetr in record time so that the little boy can go for the required medical care abroad to salvage the second eye.