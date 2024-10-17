Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zack Adedeji, says the four tax reform bills before the National Assembly will harmonise all tax laws and establishment bills.

Mr. Adedeji insists the tax reform bills recently presented to the National Assembly are not to increase tax or introduce new taxes into the nation’s tax books.

Before the National Assembly are four bills on tax reforms which have raised fears among Nigerians about the possibility of an increase in the many taxes already in place.

The House Committee on Finance invited the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, to a hearing on four legislation recently delivered to parliament by President Bola Tinubu.

Members of the committee seek greater insight into the proposals so that they can make informed decisions ahead of their second reading.

For the FIRS, the newly introduced bills are to better reform the tax system and not targeted at merging any government agency or loss of jobs.

He says one of the bills will also help in organising the Fiscal framework to pave way for the regulation or.monitoring of Cryptocurrency in the country.

The FIRS Chairman believes the bills, when signed into law, will come handy to achieve a synergy among all revenue collecting agencies of the government

When passed into law, FIRS is confident they will stimulate the economy and lay a solid foundation for the type of economy envisaged by President Bola Tinubu in the nearest future.

