The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards cautioned Israel on Thursday not to attack the Islamic Republic in reprisal for a missile barrage, as the Israeli military increased its onslaught in Lebanon.

Fears of a wider Middle East battle have intensified as Israel prepares to respond to Iran’s Oct. 1 missile attack following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian-allied militants.

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant regarding Israel’s activities in Lebanon and Gaza, with the goal of avoiding a regional conflict.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who is on a Middle East tour, met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, where Sisi reiterated Egypt’s demand to prevent further conflict, according to the Egyptian presidency.

However Israel shows no signs of easing its military campaigns against Hezbollah in Lebanon after assassinating several of its leaders, and Hamas in Gaza and it has vowed to punish Iran for its Oct. 1 attack.

In the north of the enclave on Thursday, Israeli strikes killed 19 Palestinians including children at a school in the Jabalia camp that is sheltering displaced people, Gaza health ministry official Medhat Abbas told Reuters.

Israel struck Syria’s port city of Latakia early on Thursday, Syrian state media reported, and the United States said it carried out strikes on Wednesday in areas of Yemen controlled by Iran-aligned Houthis.

Qatar, which has mediated in numerous failed ceasefire talks, said there had been no engagement with any parties for the last three to four weeks on the Gaza war.

Israeli airstrikes killed 11 Palestinians in Gaza City on Thursday, medics said, while Israeli forces sent tanks into Jabalia in the north, where Palestinians and United Nations officials expressed alarm over shortages of food and medicine.

Hezbollah member of parliament Hassan Fadlallah said the armed group would keep fighting, but he reiterated its leaders are carefully coordinating with Lebanon’s speaker of parliament in efforts to reach a ceasefire.

Israel says its ground operation has so far killed dozens of Hezbollah fighters and that its troops have seized thousands of weapons and destroyed the group’s bunkers and tunnel bellow southern Lebanon’s villages.

The Israeli military said on Thursday that over the past 24 hours it had killed 45 Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, including a battalion commander, and seized many weapons.

Israeli operations in Lebanon have killed at least 2,350 people over the last year, according to the health ministry, and more than 1.2 million people have been displaced.

The death toll does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but includes hundreds of women and children.

Around 50 Israelis, both soldiers and civilians, have been killed in the same period, according to Israel.

The Israeli military on Thursday issued evacuation warnings for residents of the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon focusing on three buildings in Tamnine town, and Saraain El Tahta and Sefri villages where it said Hezbollah maintained facilities.

Israel and Hezbollah have been fighting since the militant group began firing missiles at its arch-foe a year ago in support of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza and the conflict has sharply escalated in recent weeks.

Abdelnaser, a man displaced from Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold which Israel has repeatedly bombed, was on the waterfront early on Thursday morning. He recalled Lebanon’s long list of tragedies over the years.

At this point in time, there is hardly a possibility of stopping an Israeli retaliation to 01 October missile attack. The American election is also very close, and the winner will have substantial influence on the Israeli course of action.

