Parents and community leaders have been encouraged to promote the holistic empowerment of the girl-child through formal and skilled education.



The Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Helen Eno Obareki gave the advice when she visited Itak People’s High School, Ikono Local Government Area to commemorate the International Day of the Girl-child in Akwa Ibom State.

Helen Eno Obareki resumes her first official assignment as the

coordinator of the first lady’s office.

She will be coordinating the Golden initiative for all – GIFA, a pet

project of her late mother, Patience Umo Eno.

She is celebrating the day with girls by presenting gifts to them.

Advertisement

She is optimistic about the power and potential of girls despite the

challenges they face.

She paid tribute to her mother by emphasising her legacies and

remarkable contributions to the well-being of families through her role as First Lady and her pet project.

The girls were also told to look beyond the stereotypes associated with being a girl child but to remain focused and determined in other to achieve their dreams.

Also, the Public Relations Officer of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria, Dr. Rhoda Peter who spoke on menstrual hygiene encourages the girls to care for themselves and practice proper personal menstrual disposal.

Advertisement

The high point of the visit was the donation by Mrs Helen Obareki on

behalf of GIFA in support of the setting up of a Biology laboratory for

the school in addition to personal care kits and other gifts.