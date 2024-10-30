Lebanon’s health ministry said at least 48 people were killed in Israeli raids on several areas in Baalbek in the eastern Bekaa Valley.

This comes after Israel’s parliament prohibited UNRWA from working in Israel and occupied east Jerusalem, despite international protests.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed at least 2,710 people and injured 12,592, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Two days after Israel targeted military sites in Iran, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated that Iran aims to construct a “stockpile” of nuclear warheads capable of destroying Israel.

Israel launched more strikes on Tyre in southern Lebanon, hours after warning locals to flee and following a previous raid that killed at least seven.

The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday at Iran’s request, following an Israeli raid on Iranian military sites on Saturday that killed four troops.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 43,020 Palestinians have died and 101,110 have been injured in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.