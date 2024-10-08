Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has condemned the attack on operatives of the Community Protection Guards, CPG by armed bandits.

Nine of the State own security operatives known as Community Protection Guards were killed in an ambush by bandits in the Tsafe local government area of the State.

A group of heavily armed bandits ambushed the security personnel on Monday at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Tsafe local government area.

The Governor in a press statement signed by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the attack as barbaric, Inhumane and act committed by dispersed bandits on the run.

Advertisement

Dr. Lawal commend the bravery of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards and other troops for their sacrifice to protect lives and properties of citizens.

“I received the unfortunate report of an ambush by bandits yesterday in Tsafe local government area, during which nine of our brave Community Protection Guards were killed,” he said.

“The guards ambushed and killed are Nasiru Aliyu, Jabiru Hassan, Abdullahi Dangude, Bashar Bawa, Mu’azu Musa, Anas Dahiru, Anas Yakubu, Lawali Yunusa, and one other.

Advertisement

The bandits’ ambush on our guards is a cowardly act, as they were dispersed and on the run due to sustained troop onslaught across the State.

“The troops will continue the renewed onslaught to defeat bandits in the state and the entire region.

“I want to take this opportunity to extend my condolences on behalf of the government and people of Zamfara State to the families and loved ones of our brave guards. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

The Zamfara Government assures of its continuous efforts to address Insecurity “My government is committed to providing all necessary support to the families of the frontline guards who lost their lives.” he said.

Advertisement

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has condemned the attack on operatives of the Community Protection Guards, CPG by armed bandits.

Nine of the State own security operatives known as Community Protection Guards were killed in an ambush by bandits in the Tsafe local government area of the State.

A group of heavily armed bandits ambushed the security personnel on Monday at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Tsafe local government area.

The Governor in a press statement signed by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the attack as barbaric, Inhumane and act committed by dispersed bandits on the run.

Advertisement

Dr. Lawal commend the bravery of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards and other troops for their sacrifice to protect lives and properties of citizens.

“I received the unfortunate report of an ambush by bandits yesterday in Tsafe local government area, during which nine of our brave Community Protection Guards were killed,” he said.

“The guards ambushed and killed are Nasiru Aliyu, Jabiru Hassan, Abdullahi Dangude, Bashar Bawa, Mu’azu Musa, Anas Dahiru, Anas Yakubu, Lawali Yunusa, and one other.

Advertisement

The bandits’ ambush on our guards is a cowardly act, as they were dispersed and on the run due to sustained troop onslaught across the State.

“The troops will continue the renewed onslaught to defeat bandits in the state and the entire region.

“I want to take this opportunity to extend my condolences on behalf of the government and people of Zamfara State to the families and loved ones of our brave guards. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

The Zamfara Government assures of its continuous efforts to address Insecurity “My government is committed to providing all necessary support to the families of the frontline guards who lost their lives.” he said.

Advertisement

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has condemned the attack on operatives of the Community Protection Guards, CPG by armed bandits.

Nine of the State own security operatives known as Community Protection Guards were killed in an ambush by bandits in the Tsafe local government area of the State.

A group of heavily armed bandits ambushed the security personnel on Monday at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Tsafe local government area.

The Governor in a press statement signed by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the attack as barbaric, Inhumane and act committed by dispersed bandits on the run.

Advertisement

Dr. Lawal commend the bravery of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards and other troops for their sacrifice to protect lives and properties of citizens.

“I received the unfortunate report of an ambush by bandits yesterday in Tsafe local government area, during which nine of our brave Community Protection Guards were killed,” he said.

“The guards ambushed and killed are Nasiru Aliyu, Jabiru Hassan, Abdullahi Dangude, Bashar Bawa, Mu’azu Musa, Anas Dahiru, Anas Yakubu, Lawali Yunusa, and one other.

Advertisement

The bandits’ ambush on our guards is a cowardly act, as they were dispersed and on the run due to sustained troop onslaught across the State.

“The troops will continue the renewed onslaught to defeat bandits in the state and the entire region.

“I want to take this opportunity to extend my condolences on behalf of the government and people of Zamfara State to the families and loved ones of our brave guards. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

The Zamfara Government assures of its continuous efforts to address Insecurity “My government is committed to providing all necessary support to the families of the frontline guards who lost their lives.” he said.

Advertisement

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has condemned the attack on operatives of the Community Protection Guards, CPG by armed bandits.

Nine of the State own security operatives known as Community Protection Guards were killed in an ambush by bandits in the Tsafe local government area of the State.

A group of heavily armed bandits ambushed the security personnel on Monday at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Tsafe local government area.

The Governor in a press statement signed by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the attack as barbaric, Inhumane and act committed by dispersed bandits on the run.

Advertisement

Dr. Lawal commend the bravery of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards and other troops for their sacrifice to protect lives and properties of citizens.

“I received the unfortunate report of an ambush by bandits yesterday in Tsafe local government area, during which nine of our brave Community Protection Guards were killed,” he said.

“The guards ambushed and killed are Nasiru Aliyu, Jabiru Hassan, Abdullahi Dangude, Bashar Bawa, Mu’azu Musa, Anas Dahiru, Anas Yakubu, Lawali Yunusa, and one other.

Advertisement

The bandits’ ambush on our guards is a cowardly act, as they were dispersed and on the run due to sustained troop onslaught across the State.

“The troops will continue the renewed onslaught to defeat bandits in the state and the entire region.

“I want to take this opportunity to extend my condolences on behalf of the government and people of Zamfara State to the families and loved ones of our brave guards. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

The Zamfara Government assures of its continuous efforts to address Insecurity “My government is committed to providing all necessary support to the families of the frontline guards who lost their lives.” he said.

Advertisement

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has condemned the attack on operatives of the Community Protection Guards, CPG by armed bandits.

Nine of the State own security operatives known as Community Protection Guards were killed in an ambush by bandits in the Tsafe local government area of the State.

A group of heavily armed bandits ambushed the security personnel on Monday at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Tsafe local government area.

The Governor in a press statement signed by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the attack as barbaric, Inhumane and act committed by dispersed bandits on the run.

Advertisement

Dr. Lawal commend the bravery of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards and other troops for their sacrifice to protect lives and properties of citizens.

“I received the unfortunate report of an ambush by bandits yesterday in Tsafe local government area, during which nine of our brave Community Protection Guards were killed,” he said.

“The guards ambushed and killed are Nasiru Aliyu, Jabiru Hassan, Abdullahi Dangude, Bashar Bawa, Mu’azu Musa, Anas Dahiru, Anas Yakubu, Lawali Yunusa, and one other.

Advertisement

The bandits’ ambush on our guards is a cowardly act, as they were dispersed and on the run due to sustained troop onslaught across the State.

“The troops will continue the renewed onslaught to defeat bandits in the state and the entire region.

“I want to take this opportunity to extend my condolences on behalf of the government and people of Zamfara State to the families and loved ones of our brave guards. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

The Zamfara Government assures of its continuous efforts to address Insecurity “My government is committed to providing all necessary support to the families of the frontline guards who lost their lives.” he said.

Advertisement

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has condemned the attack on operatives of the Community Protection Guards, CPG by armed bandits.

Nine of the State own security operatives known as Community Protection Guards were killed in an ambush by bandits in the Tsafe local government area of the State.

A group of heavily armed bandits ambushed the security personnel on Monday at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Tsafe local government area.

The Governor in a press statement signed by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the attack as barbaric, Inhumane and act committed by dispersed bandits on the run.

Advertisement

Dr. Lawal commend the bravery of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards and other troops for their sacrifice to protect lives and properties of citizens.

“I received the unfortunate report of an ambush by bandits yesterday in Tsafe local government area, during which nine of our brave Community Protection Guards were killed,” he said.

“The guards ambushed and killed are Nasiru Aliyu, Jabiru Hassan, Abdullahi Dangude, Bashar Bawa, Mu’azu Musa, Anas Dahiru, Anas Yakubu, Lawali Yunusa, and one other.

Advertisement

The bandits’ ambush on our guards is a cowardly act, as they were dispersed and on the run due to sustained troop onslaught across the State.

“The troops will continue the renewed onslaught to defeat bandits in the state and the entire region.

“I want to take this opportunity to extend my condolences on behalf of the government and people of Zamfara State to the families and loved ones of our brave guards. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

The Zamfara Government assures of its continuous efforts to address Insecurity “My government is committed to providing all necessary support to the families of the frontline guards who lost their lives.” he said.

Advertisement

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has condemned the attack on operatives of the Community Protection Guards, CPG by armed bandits.

Nine of the State own security operatives known as Community Protection Guards were killed in an ambush by bandits in the Tsafe local government area of the State.

A group of heavily armed bandits ambushed the security personnel on Monday at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Tsafe local government area.

The Governor in a press statement signed by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the attack as barbaric, Inhumane and act committed by dispersed bandits on the run.

Advertisement

Dr. Lawal commend the bravery of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards and other troops for their sacrifice to protect lives and properties of citizens.

“I received the unfortunate report of an ambush by bandits yesterday in Tsafe local government area, during which nine of our brave Community Protection Guards were killed,” he said.

“The guards ambushed and killed are Nasiru Aliyu, Jabiru Hassan, Abdullahi Dangude, Bashar Bawa, Mu’azu Musa, Anas Dahiru, Anas Yakubu, Lawali Yunusa, and one other.

Advertisement

The bandits’ ambush on our guards is a cowardly act, as they were dispersed and on the run due to sustained troop onslaught across the State.

“The troops will continue the renewed onslaught to defeat bandits in the state and the entire region.

“I want to take this opportunity to extend my condolences on behalf of the government and people of Zamfara State to the families and loved ones of our brave guards. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

The Zamfara Government assures of its continuous efforts to address Insecurity “My government is committed to providing all necessary support to the families of the frontline guards who lost their lives.” he said.

Advertisement

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has condemned the attack on operatives of the Community Protection Guards, CPG by armed bandits.

Nine of the State own security operatives known as Community Protection Guards were killed in an ambush by bandits in the Tsafe local government area of the State.

A group of heavily armed bandits ambushed the security personnel on Monday at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Tsafe local government area.

The Governor in a press statement signed by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the attack as barbaric, Inhumane and act committed by dispersed bandits on the run.

Advertisement

Dr. Lawal commend the bravery of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards and other troops for their sacrifice to protect lives and properties of citizens.

“I received the unfortunate report of an ambush by bandits yesterday in Tsafe local government area, during which nine of our brave Community Protection Guards were killed,” he said.

“The guards ambushed and killed are Nasiru Aliyu, Jabiru Hassan, Abdullahi Dangude, Bashar Bawa, Mu’azu Musa, Anas Dahiru, Anas Yakubu, Lawali Yunusa, and one other.

Advertisement

The bandits’ ambush on our guards is a cowardly act, as they were dispersed and on the run due to sustained troop onslaught across the State.

“The troops will continue the renewed onslaught to defeat bandits in the state and the entire region.

“I want to take this opportunity to extend my condolences on behalf of the government and people of Zamfara State to the families and loved ones of our brave guards. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.

The Zamfara Government assures of its continuous efforts to address Insecurity “My government is committed to providing all necessary support to the families of the frontline guards who lost their lives.” he said.