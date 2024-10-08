A group of fishermen and farmers have come together to hunt down and kill a hippopotamus that resided in the River Niger, which has earlier killed the Yauri Emir’s guard and another farmer in September.

In a statement the Chairman of Yauri Local Government Area, Alhaji Abubakar Shu’aibu, confirmed that the fishermen acted on the orders of the Emir of Yauri to Capture and kill the Animal.

It could be recalled that last month the hippo has killed 2 people who went fishing in the river.

The hippopotamus was hunted down and killed on Monday, Afterward, the carcass was taken to the palace of the District Head of Gungu, Alhaji Kasimu Aliyu, where it was butchered and shared among the people.

Advertisement

The community members expressed gratitude to Governor Nasir Idris and Emir Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi for their swift action in dealing with the aggressive animal and applauding the brave fishermen.

This incident highlights the dangers posed by wild animals in the area, particularly hippos, which are known to be aggressive and territorial.