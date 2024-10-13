Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has pledged to take full responsibility for the well-being of the families of nine personnel of the Zamfara state Community Protection guards who were killed by armed bandits in an ambush last week.

The Governor said they’ve laid their lives for others to leave, noting that their ultimate sacrifice will never go in vain.

A press statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Suleiman Bala Idris says the Governor again condemned the act and described it as barbaric, inhumane and unholy.

Advertisement

The statement adds that the Governor has also donated money and food stuff to the families of the fallen heroes.

The governor made the commitment at the Tsafe Emir’s palace when he paid a condolence visit to the emirate and families of the slain CPG personnel.

“I am here today to express my condolences to the emirate, people, and families of our brave guards who were killed in an ambush last week” The Governor Said.

“It was a tragic incident that deeply moved us. We witnessed the courageous actions of these guards who risked their lives to protect their people” He added.

Advertisement

“Immediately after I received the report, I sent a high-level government delegation, led by the deputy governor, to offer condolences to the emirate and the affected families” Dr. Lawal Said.

“I assure you that incidents like these will not stop the ongoing onslaught against bandits. We are committed to doing everything possible to end banditry in Zamfara State” Governor Lawal assures.

“The Zamfara State government will take full care of the families of the slain guards. I am making this promise here, and we will ensure we keep to it.”

” My government has also donated some money and foodstuffs to the victims’ families” Gov. Lawal announced.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Emir of Tsafe, HRH. Muhammadu Bawa, expressed gratitude to the governor for his consistent support and timely assistance to the families of those keeping peace in the State.