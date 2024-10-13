Governor of Enugu state Peter Mbah has announced the 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria Winner Chidimma Onwe Adesina as the new brand ambassador for Enugu State.

Governor Mbah salutes her doggedness, resolute and courage for winning the pageant.

Chidimma Owen Adetshina, is the 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria beauty

pageant winner.

She was earlier forced to withdraw from Miss South Africa beauty

Pageant, due to her nationality.

However, Ms Adetshina contested this year’s Miss South Africa

tournament, but pulled out after she found herself as the target of a

xenophobic backlash.

Despite being a South African citizen, people questioned her eligibility because her father is Nigerian and her mother has Mozambican roots.

Without being broken down with disappointment, Chidinma Owen dropped the Miss South Africa beauty Pageant to Contest Miss Universe Nigeria and Won.

Her doggedness was tested, but she gave gratitude to Nigerians for their support and for accepting her to become the 2024 Miss Universe.

Narrating how she felt, before, during and after the beauty pageant, She expresses her gratitude to the Government and People of Enugu State.

Governor Peter Mbah felicitates with her, and promises to engage her as Enugu Brand Ambassador.

The New Miss Universe Nigeria will square up with other contestants in Italy 2024, as she plans to win the ultimate Miss universe in Milano.

