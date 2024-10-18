The Kogi State Government has procured massive relief materials for distribution to flood victims in the State to ameliorate the hardship being experienced by flood victims.

This was made known in Lokoja, Friday by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, while briefing newsmen on the efforts of the State Government at providing succour for victims of flood in the State.

He said, “We are not just crying for help, we have set the ball rolling by expending huge resources on making provisions for the needs of flood victims in the State.

“We have taken delivery of the first tranche of the relief materials and many more trucks are on their way. Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is committed to the welfare of the Kogi people and he will spare no resources in ensuring that flood victims do not suffer hardship at this trying period.

“As a responsible and responsive administration, we won’t wait entirely for help from outside. It is the responsibility of the Government to stand with the victims at a time like this.”

Fanwo said the materials already delivered were foodstuffs such as rice, semovita, beverages and other food items. He also said that some medical consumables, mosquito nets, mattresses and other household needs had been delivered.

“The State Government engaged a major service provider to supply the needs of persons displaced by the unfortunate natural disaster. We are satisfied with the services provided as we look forward to more relief materials in line with our agreement with the service provider.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to assure the victims that they are not alone in this trying time. We are with them and will continue to provide for their needs.

“We want to reiterate our call for assistance from the Federal Government, international organizations as well as NGOs and philanthropists to come to our aid. We are doing our best but we cannot do it all,” he said.