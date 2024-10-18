The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, released 31 inmates who are serving their term at the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Gusau, the state capital.The governor on Friday visited the Gusau Medium Custodial Centre, where he signed to pardon the inmates in accordance with Nigeria’s constitution.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the decision was made after a careful investigation of the inmates’ records.

The statement added that the Constitution allows governors to reduce sentences and pardon inmates.

During his remarks at the event, Governor Lawal said inmates convicted of various crimes were pardoned to encourage their transformation into law-abiding citizens.

“Today, I am exercising the power granted by Section 212(1) of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution to show mercy to inmates, which aims to alleviate imprisonment’s hardships and psychological distress.

“The decision was made after thoroughly examining the prisoners’ records, which confirmed their genuine remorse.

“Furthermore, I have approved a gift of N50,000 to each pardoned inmate to support their reintegration into society.

“This is an effort by my administration to reduce the overcrowding in correctional centers, especially at this time when we are making arrests of suspected bandits and informants.”

After inspecting the facility, Governor Lawal promised to provide all necessary assistance for the Gusau Correctional Center.

Earlier, Dr. Umar Galadima, the Comptroller of Corrections, Zamfara Command, thanked Governor Lawal for the visit and decision to grant mercy to the inmates.

