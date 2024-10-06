Kebbi State Polytechnic Dakingari has received approval from the National Board for Technical Education to offer six new programs starting from the 2024/2025 academic session.

The Kebbi State Polytechnic Dakingari has received approval from the NBTE to offer six new programs starting from the 2024/2025 academic session.

These program are ND in Science Laboratory Technology 2 streams of 40 students each, ND Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology ,1 stream of 40 students and Fisheries Technology: 1 stream of 40 students, Computer Science 1 stream of 40 students, ND Library and Information Science 1 stream of 40 students ND Public Administration 1 stream of 60 students.

The approval letter, signed by Dr. Fatima Kabir Umar, Director of Polytechnic Programs Department, mandates the polytechnic to begin admitting students into these programs from the 2024/2025 session.

Advertisement

With an agreement that If the polytechnic fails to do so, the approval will lapse, and admission will only be allowed after a fresh approval has been obtained.

The polytechnic’s mission is producing entrepreneurs, promoting adaptation, innovation , technical education and skills development thereby considering this opportunity for students to lead in academic excellence.