In a bid to tackle the persisting economic challenges, a cross section of Muslim scholars are asking the Federal Government to prioritize economic diversification, to promoting inclusive growth and improved living standards of Nigerians.

This formed the basis of discussion at an Annual state lecture held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

During the Muslim clerics decried the persistent mismanagement of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, advocating for transparency and accountability to safeguard citizens’ welfare and promote sustainable development.