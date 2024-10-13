As the world commemorates this year’s International Day for the Girl Child, a non-governmental organization is creating awareness on the future of AI and the need for the girl child to dive into technology.

The event focuses on empowering secondary school female students, shaping their future using technology to create opportunities for themselves.

This year’s International Day for the Girl Child is themed “Girls Vision for the Future.

The Special attention now is on how the girl child will be included in AI literacy programs.

The new normal is that AI-powered technologies hold enormous potential to improve the lives of children, and this can only be achieved if action is taken to address current imbalances in the AI ecosystem, including gender bias and discrimination.

The collaborative effort to create awareness on artificial intelligence and the future of the girl child is the priority for this group.

Research shows that if girls are not involved in the design of AI systems in a meaningful way, systemic gender bias will continue to be on the rise.