The Nigeria Governors’ forum is currently holding an engagement with the National council of traditional rulers at the Banquet hall of the presidential villa.

This kind of engagement is not unusual, as it is part of strategies used by the NGF to promote policies and programmes that will directly impact citizens.

This meeting comes just 2 days after the meeting of the Northern governors forum in Kaduna where governors raised concerns about certain clauses in President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform bills sent to the national assembly.

They also called for stronger efforts in ensuring electricity supply is restored to parts of Northern Nigeria affected by the blackout.

The Nigeria Governors’ forum is also expected to meet again later to deliberate on some issues of national importance and make recommendations that will be submitted to the National Economic Council chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

